Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Josh Jacobs returned to action last week after missing two games with an ankle injury. He slid right back into his old role as the Las Vegas Raiders top running back too, a good sign for his usage going forward. This week, Jacobs and the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs walked away with 18 touches last week, but his overall production numbers were still underwhelming. He had 13 carries for 40 yards and five receptions for another 17 yards. Jacobs was limited in practice on Wednesday, but given his workload from last week and questions about Peyton Barber’s availability, he should be in for a full workload this week.

The Bears are allowing an average of 20 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. They’ve given up just two rushing touchdowns all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jacobs is a middle-of-the-road starter. He gets enough work to keep him in your lineup, but he’s just not putting up big enough numbers to be an RB1 unless he’s finding the end zone.