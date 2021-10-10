Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders running back situation seems to change from week to week. After losing starter Josh Jacobs for a couple weeks, the team will now be without Peyton Barber, who is dealing with turf toe. Lost in the middle somewhere is much-ballyhooed offseason addition Keyan Drake. Does he have any fantasy football value this week when the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake disappeared from the box score last week. He had just one carry for two yards against the Chargers. The week prior to that, splitting time with Barber, he had eight rushing attempts for 24 yards and caught three passes on six targets for 33 yards. That line was more consistent with what he did through the first two weeks of the season.

Drake was already of marginal fantasy value, but last week’s outing put him off the radar completely. There’s a chance he could see more work this week with Jacobs running ineffectively himself lately. But it’s not enough to have any fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Leave Kenyan Drake out of your lineup this week.