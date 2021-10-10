Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs teased fantasy football leagues with a huge game back in Week 2. Since then, his weekly production numbers have been more modest. But a big game could be tough to come by this week against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Ruggs had three catches for 60 yards last week in a slog against the Chargers. Of those yards, 51 came on a single catch. He did see six targets in that one, which is consistent with his average of six per game. The problem is that the Raiders offense just isn’t taking many shots downfield, where Ruggs could really do some damage. Instead, they’re leaning on slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Chicago’s given up seven touchdowns to opposing receivers this season, but they’ve done a decent job limiting overall production. Only one player has had more than 100 receiving yards in a game. The Bears pass rush could be an issue too, keeping the Raiders from taking those shots.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ruggs is a decent low-end option for a flex or WR3 spot in fantasy lineups this week. The target volume is there, but his ceiling is low.