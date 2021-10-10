Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get their passing offense back on track after down game last week against the Chargers. That’s not going to be an easy task against the Chicago Bears this week. With a clear pecking order among their pass catchers, it remains to be seen if wide receiver Bryan Edwards could be part of the solution this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Edwards had his worst game of the season last week. Targeted four times, he came away with just one catch for a grand total of four yards. The week before that he turned three catches into 89 yards. He’s yet to find the end zone this season.

Chicago’s defense has given up fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. But the problem for Edwards’ fantasy outlook is his place in the Raiders’ passing game. He’s a distant fourth in the order, behind Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards should not be in your starting lineup this week.