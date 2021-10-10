Justin Fields start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Justin Fields is finally the official starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt Nagy made the announcement this week ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not the easiest game for the rookie, and while it is an exciting development for Bears fans, fantasy football managers may want to proceed cautiously.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

The Bears ran a pretty conservative game plan last week against the Lions. Fields thew just 17 passes, completing 11 of them for 209 yards, an interception and no touchdowns. It was a better outing than his previous start, a 6-for-20 day with 68 passing yards against the Browns. Fields’ threat as a runner is what gives him fantasy appeal, but the Bears have been reluctant to do much with that.

The Raiders are allowing less than 19 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks through the first four weeks of the season. They’ve only given up six touchdowns — five passing and one rushing — to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to sit Justin Fields this week.