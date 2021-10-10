Damien Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears lost their starting running back, David Montgomery, last week, and he’ll be on the shelf for at least a month with a knee injury. To fill the void, the team will lean on Damien Williams. He had a nice showing in relief last week, and he’ll be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Damien Williams

Williams had 55 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries last week against the Lions. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. That’s not a bad stat line at all, but that was also against Detroit.

The Raiders haven’t been much better at stopping the run. They’re giving up an average of 132 rushing yards per game, and they’ve allowed six rushing touchdowns, which ties them for second-most in the NFL. Opposing running backs are scoring an average of 27 fantasy points per game against the Raiders this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a great matchup for Damien Williams, and the Bears are taking a conservative approach with their rookie quarterback, leaning on the run. Start Williams this week.