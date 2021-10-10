Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are scrambling in the backfield this week. They lost incumbent starter David Montgomery last week to a knee injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for just over a month of action. To fill the void, the Bears will turn to a combination of Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert saw his first touches of the season last week against the Detroit Lions. He carried the ball three times for seven yards. He’s a rookie sixth-round pick who could see more work this week against a Raiders defense that’s allowing more than 130 rushing yards per game. However, Williams is expected to shoulder the bulk of the work out of the backfield with Montgomery on the shelf. It’s possible that Herbert could see more touches this week, but that’s tough to plan on for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Khalil Herbert.