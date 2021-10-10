Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Despite some preseason hopes, the Chicago Bears have been mostly underwhelming on offense. They have at least made the switch to rookie quarterback Justin Fields as their starter, but with a conservative game plan still the order of the day, it’s going to be a drag on the fantasy football outlook for their No. 1 receiver, Allen Robinson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Robinson caught all three of his targets last week against the Lions, totaling 63 yards. That was actually a season-high for Robinson, believe it or not. He has just one touchdown this season too, coming back in Week 2.

The Raiders aren’t the easiest matchup for passing offenses. And Robinson is likely to see a lot of attention from the secondary. Their pass rush is going to make it hard to get the ball downfield too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can’t really sit a guy like Allen Robinson because he’s talented and could have a big game. But he’s best left in your third receiver spot until the Bears offense starts clicking.