Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a big game last week, helping lead his team past the Detroit Lions for their second win of the season. This week, the Bears will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, a much stiffer test. The question now is whether or not Mooney will have the same level of fantasy appeal in this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Money caught five passes on seven targets last week for a total 125 yards. He did not find the end zone, but he accounted for more than half of the team’s total receiving yards. What really stands out was his target share. Those seven looks from rookie quarterback Justin Fields were the most on the team by far.

The Raiders are a stiffer test, thanks in large part to their pass rush which could limit Fields’ ability to push the ball downfield. Mooney’s budding connection with Fields and his explosiveness gives him the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor, but we don’t have a big sample size to judge.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting Mooney is going to be a risk. You could wait and see what happens this week, to see if the connection with Fields is lasting. Or you could put him in your fantasy lineup, knowing that it’s a boom or bust situation.