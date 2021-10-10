Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After entering the league with high expectations last season, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is really starting to come into his own as a sophomore pro. Over the last two weeks, he’s had back-to-back games with triple digit rushing yards. It might be hard to make it three in a row this week against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire had 102 yards on 14 carries last week against the Eagles. He had 100 yards on 17 attempts the week before that, against the Chargers. He also scored in both games.

The one cause for concern is that he was giving up touches to Darrell Williams last week, who had 10 carries. Still, he’s made a strong showing and will be a key part of the Chiefs offense.

The Bills have been pretty tough on opposing running backs this season. They’ve yet to cede more than 78 rushing yards in a single game to an entire team. Some of that is a fluke of the schedule. There aren’t many teams that can keep pace with the Bills, thus they’re abandoning the run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a decent start this week as a flex or a second running back.