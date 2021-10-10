Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has settled nicely into the team’s No. 2 wide receiver role. Unfortunately for his overall production, the guy in front of him, Tyreek Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce are still producing a lot more of the team’s offense. So while he can contribute in fantasy football lineups, it’s a gamble what he’ll do from week to week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman saw just three targets in a shootout with the Eagles last week. He caught two of them for a mere 16 yards. He also picked up two rushing attempts for another 25 yards. The week before that he scored a touchdown for the first time this season.

The Chiefs play the Bills this week, another game that could have a lot of points for both clubs. Still, it’s hard to know what kind of role Hardman will have in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Hardman on the bench, especially with Josh Gordon on the roster now.