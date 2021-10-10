Josh Gordon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL last month, something that’s happened with regularity since he came into the league in 2012, and he is likely going to make his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs this week when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

Gordon hasn’t played in a game since 2019, where he split time between New England and Seattle. He has had a few weeks now to get up to speed with the Chiefs’ offensive playbook. The question now is just what kind of role he’ll play behind Tyreek Hill in that offense.

This game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. However, without a clear idea of Gordon’s role, it’s hard to trust him with a lineup spot in fantasy football leagues just yet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon may be worth stashing on your roster, if you have the space, but he’s best left on the bench this week.