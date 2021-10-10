Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills have a premier AFC showdown on tap this week, traveling to Kansas CIty for Sunday night game against the Chiefs. While this one should feature plenty of scoring, fantasy football managers will be especially interested in how the Bills will handle running back Devin Singletary.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary ran for 79 yards on a season-high 14 carries last week against the Texans. He also caught one pass for seven yards. His numbers would have looked better had a 41-yard run not been called back.

He’s still splitting work with Zach Moss, despite some early-season signs that Singletary might be the main man in the backfield. Moss had the same number of carries last week too. More notably, it was Moss the Bills were leaning on in the red zone.

The Chiefs have been generous to opposing running backs this season, giving up nearly 30 fantasy points per game to the position. They’ve allowed six touchdowns too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is getting enough work to make him a low-end option for the flex or even a second running back, mostly thanks to the matchup this week.