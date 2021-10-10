Zack Moss start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After missing the first game of the season, Buffalo Bills running back Zach Moss has been on a slight tear over the last three games. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season last week against the Texans. This week, he’s got a chance at some solid numbers in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss had 14 carries last week, totaling 61 rushing yards, a rushing line almost identical to the one he posted the week before. He’s still splitting the work out of the backfield with Devin Singletary, but Moss’ scoring streak and his edge in red-zone work over Singletary, which makes him a better option in fantasy lineups.

The Chiefs have allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, five on the ground and one in the air. It’s a good matchup for Moss.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moss is worth a starting spot in your fantasy football lineup this week.