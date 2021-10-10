Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a quiet season last year, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has seen a big increase to his role in the team’s offense. His stat line is already approaching last season’s, and his four touchdowns so far this year eclipse a season high. He has a great chance to pad those numbers this week in a Sunday night shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox caught five passes on eight targets last week, both season highs, and scored twice on the hapless Texans. He had 37 receiving yards too. That was third week in a row he’s found the end zone.

The Chiefs have only given up one touchdown to opposing tight ends, but they’ve allowed 348 yards to the position, the most in the league. But the Bills are showing a tendency to use Knox more in the red zone this year, so there’s a chance he could find the end zone again this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Knox is worth a start in fantasy leagues this week.