Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley did not have much to do last week during the team’s 40-0 beatdown of the Houston Texans. He could be a little busier this week in a Sunday night shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley had a season-low two targets last week. He caught both passes for a total of just 16 yards. The week before that, he had 98 yards on 11 catches with 13 targets. He’s yet to find the end zone this season, and tight end Dawson Knox is seeing more of those red zone looks to start the year for the Bills.

Beasley’s stat line should rebound this week against the Chiefs, who have been distinctly middle of the pack against opposing receivers this season so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beasley is a low-risk, low-reward player for this week’s game, a decent flex option with some upside in PPR leagues.