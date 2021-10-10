Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Sometimes, being the fourth receiver in a high-octane offense has its advantages. But, sometimes, it’s also like being invisible. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is a part of the rotation there, but his overall production in that role leaves a lot to be desired from a fantasy football standpoint.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Davis had his second-best game of the season last week. He caught one pass for 23 yards against the Texans. His best game of the season so far was back in Week 1 against the Steelers when he caught two passes on five targets for 40 yards.

Still, Davis is always someone to keep an eye on. If either Stefon Diggs or Emmanuel Sanders can’t play for the Bills, Davis’ fantasy value would rise.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chiefs, who the Bills play this week, are a good matchup for Buffalo’s receivers, but Davis is just too far off the radar to be in fantasy lineups.