Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Emmanuel Sanders is on quite a nice little run with the Buffalo Bills over the team’s last two games. It pays to be the second receiver in a high-powered offense. This week, they’ve got a very attractive matchup on tap against the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be a shootout.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders caught five passes on six targets for 74 yards last week against Houston. The week before that he had his best outing of the season, catching five throws on six targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Football Team.

The Chiefs are allowing an average of 31.3 points per game this season; only one team is giving up more. They’ll be forced to account for Stefon Diggs, which could open up more of the field for Sanders.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders is worth a flyer as a WR3 or flex option in fantasy lineups this week.