Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Latavius Murray was a free agent signing by the Baltimore Ravens but has taken on a larger role in their offense. Murray started his first game for the Ravens in Week 4 and was able to rush for 59 yards and a touchdown. In fact, he has three touchdowns through four games for the Ravens. This week, he and the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts who are giving up 114 rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

Even though he has started only one game, Murray enters this game as the overall RB34 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has a propensity for finding the endzone and if they are going to give him a lead back workload, it could spell fantasy success. The Colts are giving up 16.45 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so this is a tougher matchup for Murray. That being said, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a knack for opening up the run game, so Murray should still see solid involvement this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Murray this week.