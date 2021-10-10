 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By TeddyRicketson
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) runs after the catch for a 10-yard gain in the second quarter of an NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on October 6, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have been trying to fight a consistent tight end that they can rely on week-to-week. That hasn’t quite happened just yet, but this year’s candidates have been Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Neither player has announced themselves as the starter and they keep just getting in the way of each other. This week against the Baltimore Ravens, they have a fantastic fantasy matchup on paper, but can you put faith in either to perform?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Doyle has caught 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet and is averaging only 4.7 fantasy points per game. Alie-Cox has six receptions on 11 targets for 74 yards, but he has found the endzone twice. Both of his touchdowns came in Week 4 and the performance had him as the TE3 on the week. The Ravens are giving up 16.93 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the good matchup, these guys are clearly touchdown dependent and too risky to play. Sit them both.

More From DraftKings Nation