Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have been trying to fight a consistent tight end that they can rely on week-to-week. That hasn’t quite happened just yet, but this year’s candidates have been Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Neither player has announced themselves as the starter and they keep just getting in the way of each other. This week against the Baltimore Ravens, they have a fantastic fantasy matchup on paper, but can you put faith in either to perform?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Doyle has caught 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet and is averaging only 4.7 fantasy points per game. Alie-Cox has six receptions on 11 targets for 74 yards, but he has found the endzone twice. Both of his touchdowns came in Week 4 and the performance had him as the TE3 on the week. The Ravens are giving up 16.93 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the good matchup, these guys are clearly touchdown dependent and too risky to play. Sit them both.