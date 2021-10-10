Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Mark Andrews has been used to being the number one receiving option for the Baltimore Ravens. This season, teammate Marquise Brown has carved out a nice role for himself, but I think that has only helped to elevate Andrews even further. Consistent tight ends are hard to come by in fantasy football and Andrews is pretty consistent. This week, he and the Ravens face off with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews enters Week 5 as the overall TE9 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game. The Colts are giving up 9.38 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Andrews has at least five targets in every game this season. The only outlier that is cause for concern for him is that he hasn’t found the endzone through four games. That should turn around though as Andrews has been a very reliable pass-catcher for the team. His usage is valuable to have for your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Andrews this week.