Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Sammy Watkins was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in free agency in 2021. Watkins was brought in to help open up the passing offense of the Ravens because they were known as one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. Watkins has bounced around the league, but he has carved out a nice role for himself as he has at least seven targets in every game this season and has exactly four receptions in each game as well. This week, he and the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts who are giving up the ninth-fewest receiving yards per game in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins enters this game as the overall WR48 in half-PPR scoring formats and is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game which if sustained would be his highest since 2018. The Colts are giving up 33.30 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so it isn’t a bad matchup for Watkins. Unfortunately, until he finds the endzone or can get more consistent yardage, he will need to remain on your bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Watkins this week.