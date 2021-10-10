 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marquise Brown ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

By TeddyRicketson
Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens snags a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

One of the biggest gripes against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is that he isn’t a good passer. Well, wide receiver Marquise Brown is doing his part to help change that narrative. Brown has three touchdowns on the year so far and 326 receiving yards. He is the Ravens' number one wide receiver and this week takes on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up 216 receiving yards per game so Brown will try to use his speed to make an impact here.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown is the overall WR10 in half-PPR scoring formats and is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game which is well above his career average of 9.6. Brown has at least 16 fantasy points in three out of four games this year. The Colts are giving up 33.30 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so Brown has a good matchup in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brown this week.

More From DraftKings Nation