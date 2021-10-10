Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

One of the biggest gripes against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is that he isn’t a good passer. Well, wide receiver Marquise Brown is doing his part to help change that narrative. Brown has three touchdowns on the year so far and 326 receiving yards. He is the Ravens' number one wide receiver and this week takes on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up 216 receiving yards per game so Brown will try to use his speed to make an impact here.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown is the overall WR10 in half-PPR scoring formats and is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game which is well above his career average of 9.6. Brown has at least 16 fantasy points in three out of four games this year. The Colts are giving up 33.30 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so Brown has a good matchup in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brown this week.