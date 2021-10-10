Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Ty’Son Williams spent a few weeks as the Baltimore Ravens starting running back and was trying to be an in-house resolution amongst running back injuries for the team. The Ravens decided to sign three free-agent running backs, one of which was veteran Devonta Freeman. Williams has seemingly been replaced in this offense and relegated back to his expected role, and Freeman has played in three games for the Ravens so far. Is either of them fantasy relevant against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman

Williams is still the overall RB38 in half-PPR scoring formats even while losing his role in the offense. Williams had averaged 9.8 fantasy points per game before being a healthy scratch for the Ravens in their Week 4 matchup. Freeman hasn’t had more than three rushing attempts in a game so far for the Ravens. Latavius Murray appears to be the starter and Freeman may get a handful of carries per game just to give Murray a breather. Neither of these guys should be on your fantasy radar for the time being.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of them and you probably shouldn’t even be rostering them.