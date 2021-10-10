Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell was one of the running backs that the Baltimore Ravens brought in to offset the number of injuries they had at the position. Bell made his team debut for the Ravens in Week 4 and rushed for a measly 11 yards on four carries. A big name in this backfield, expectations should still be low for Bell. Last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, Bell was an afterthought and there was a reason that he was a free agent and available for the Ravens to sign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell

Bell hasn’t really been fantasy-relevant since his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He notably sat out the entire 2018 season and tried to prove himself with the New York Jets in 2019 which ended poorly. His time with the Chiefs was lackluster so don’t put too much merit in the fact that Bell is on an NFL roster again. The Indianapolis Colts are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs so no need to play Bell here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Bell this week.