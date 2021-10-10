Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

In his second season out of the University of Southern California, Michael Pittman Jr. has been a bright spot for the Indianapolis Colts' wider receivers. He and Carson Wentz could still get more on the same page, but Pittman has 36 targets through four games. Facing a Baltimore Ravens defense giving up the ninth-most receiving yards in the NFL, Pittman could have a solid game for your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman enters this Week as the overall WR35 in half-PPR scoring formats. His best game of the season so far came in Week 2 when he caught eight of 12 targets for 123 yards. The biggest knock of Pittman’s season is that he hasn’t found the endzone yet. Other than that, he has 32 targets in his last three games so he plays a large role in this Colts offense. The Ravens are allowing 22.78 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so Pittman should have a decent game this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pittman this week.