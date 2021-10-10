Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Zach Pascal is playing in his fourth season for the Indianapolis Colts. Pascal had a great season-opening game where he had 43 yards and two touchdowns receiving, but he hasn’t been able to keep that pace consistent. This week, against the Baltimore Ravens, Pascal has a decent matchup that he may be able to perform well in.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts Zach Pascal WR

Pascal is the Colts' number two wide receiver and he is the overall WR32 in half-PPR scoring formats. His season-high fantasy output was that performance in Week 1, but he followed it up with 12.3 fantasy points in Week 2. Unfortunately, over the last two weeks, he has combined for 10.5 points. This week, he faces the Ravens who are giving up 22.78 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He has a decent matchup here and will hopefully be able to bounce back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If running back Nyheim Hine sits, FLEX Pascal. If Hines is active, sit Pascal.