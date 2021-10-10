Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are thin at wide receiver so you would assume that Parris Cambell would have a role in this offense. Unfortunately, through three games played, Cambell has been targeted only 10 times and has 55 yards to show for it. This week, The Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens who are allowing the ninth-most receiving yards per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell enters this game as the overall WR117 in half-PPR leagues with his eight fantasy points on the season. Even though the Ravens are giving up 22.78 points to opposing wide receivers, I don’t think that Cambell is going to factor into that production. Cambell hasn’t scored more than 3.2 fantasy points in any game this season. He doesn’t get a ton of usage and even though the Colts are thin at the position, he isn’t able to get any sustainable participation in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Parris Cambell this week.