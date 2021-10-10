Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been a consistent piece of the Indianapolis Colts offense this season. Unfortunately, he got off to a slow start, for his standards, but he looked really solid in Week 4. Coming off a 103-yard rushing performance, and a game that Taylor found the endzone for the first time this year, he is going to try and stay hot against the Baltimore Ravens in a tough matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is the overall RB19 in half-PPR scoring formats and he is averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game. Taylor hadn’t had more than 64 yards rushing or a touchdown in a game until Week 4. The Ravens are allowing 22.78 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and Taylor may get a larger workload with Nyheim Hines a midweek add to the injury report. Taylor is already a solid play and if he becomes the receiving back, that only presents him with more upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Taylor this week.