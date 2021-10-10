Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Carson Wentz has struggled as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, but he has also struggled to stay healthy. I trust my grandmother’s ankles more than I trust Wentz’s right now. In his favor, Wentz is heading into this Week 5 matchup with five touchdown passes to only one interception. Either way, this matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is going to be a tough one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz slots in as the overall QB22 on the season. The Ravens haven’t been as stout against fantasy quarterbacks this year, but they are still above average in limiting opposing signal-callers. They are only giving up an average of 18 points per game, which would be nearly a season-high for Wentz. The downside with Wentz, and his ankles, is that he is forced to be a pocket passer because he isn’t able to be as mobile. Even fully healthy, I don’t know that I trust Wentz as my starting quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Wentz.