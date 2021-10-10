Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is coming off his worst performance of the season after a pretty hot start, and he will look to bounce back in their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk caught the only pass that went his way in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams for five yards. He finished with 104 yards on seven receptions the week before, but it seems like it will be difficult to predict who will have a big game in this Cardinals offense with so many dynamic playmakers. Kirk will go up against the 49ers defense that ranks No. 10 in passing yards allowed per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk is pretty tough to trust this week and should be not be looked at anything higher than a No. 4 wide receiver until he is consistently getting more passes thrown in his direction.