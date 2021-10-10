Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers offense has once again been plagued by injuries, but a bright light has been wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The third-year wideout is rounding into one of the more consistent pass-catching threats in the league and has excelled within the San Fran offense this season. With a critical NFC West division showdown at the Arizona Cardinals coming up this Sunday, what are his fantasy prospects heading into Glendale?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel was a monster in the team’s 28-21 loss to the Seahawks last Sunday. He caught eight of 13 targets for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss. He’s already eclipsed what he had last season before going down with a season-ending injury and is poised to do even more damage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers will roll with rookie Trey Lance this Sunday in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. While a rookie making his first start could signal struggles for the offense, Samuel is bound to get a lion’s share of the receiving targets. Especially with George Kittle now on IR with a calf injury and Brandon Aiyuk struggling.

Start Samuel and keep rolling with him.