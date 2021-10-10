Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore has been a boom-or-bust fantasy player early on in his NFL career as he is coming off his second non-productive day from a fantasy perspective. He will look to do some damage against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore caught all three targets for 28 yards in last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He also rushed for nine yards on two attempts on the ground. This is coming off a performance in which Moore finished the day with four total yards on three touches, so it’s pretty tough to trust him despite a fantastic start in each of his first two games, but that’s life as a rookie. He should be a real game breaker during his career, but it’s going to take some more time for him to develop as a professional.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore should not be in many fantasy lineups after what we’ve seen from him in the last two weeks. He is a No. 5 wide receiver at best heading into the weekend, though there is always the potential for a big gain whenever he touches the ball.