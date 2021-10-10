AJ Green start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green is making the most of limited targets being thrown his way and is having a nice season with such a powerful offense. He will go up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green has seen six targets in all four games to this point of the season, and he caught five receptions for 67 yards with a touchdown in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, highlighted by a 41-yard score in the first quarter. Green has either scored a touchdown or gone for more than 100 yards receiving in each of his last three games, so he’s been a nice surprise to fantasy managers. He will go up against a 49ers defense ranked No. 10 in passing yards per game allowed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the strong start to the season, you will likely have better wide receiver and flex options for Week 5. Green can be looked at as a No. 4 wideout at best for fantasy purposes.