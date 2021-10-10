Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has made the most of his opportunities in this backfield and is coming off an impressive performance. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury, so his status is one to monitor as we get closer to kickoff on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Note — Edmonds is listed as questionable for Week 5 vs. the 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds finished with just 12 rushing attempts in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and went for 120 yards, highlighted by a 54-yard run. He also caught four of five targets for 19 receiving yards. Unfortunately for those who have Edmonds on their fantasy roster, James Conner saw a bigger workload with 18 rushing attempts for just 50 yards but played well as the goal-line back with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Edmonds is healthy enough to play, he should be a running back No. 2 from a fantasy perspective. He is clearly the better playmaker in this backfield and deserves more usage in the ground game.