Trey Lance start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

With starting San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missing another practice on Friday with a calf injury, rookie Trey Lance is set to make his first career start in the NFL this Sunday when the Niners travel down to Glendale to meet the Arizona Cardinals.

The No. 3 overall pick has been used sporadically this season, but will finally get the chance to show what he can do as a starter. It was speculated the transition from Jimmy G to Lance would happen at some point this season and for at least one week, it’s here.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Lance has appeared in three games for San Fran this season. He got his most run when Garoppolo went down last Sunday, going 9-18 through the air for 157 yards and two touchdowns in their 28-21 loss to Seattle.

Tight end George Kittle has been banged up and has been placed on IR with a calf injury. We’ll see how the rookie still performs without one of his best safety valve options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The potential for Lance to be electric down the line is certainly there, but the language coming from head coach Kyle Shanahan suggests that Jimmy G would still be the guy if he was healthy and that the kid isn’t fully ready just yet.

Lance’s fellow rookie quarterbacks have struggled to start the year and if you’re a fantasy manager who bought into his stock early, it’d be wise to keep him on the bench and sit him for this week. Especially against a surging Cardinals defense.