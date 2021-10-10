Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a fantasy disappointment so far in the 2021 campaign. The second-year wideout from Arizona State has been left in the dust by teammate Deebo Samuel in terms of production and is trending down as a viable fantasy option.

With a date with a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals approaching in Sunday, can he bounce back for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk caught one of just three targets for 15 yards in last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He’s been a virtual non-factor for the Niners’ offense, catching just six of 11 targets this season for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged earlier in the week that the young receiver is still a work in progress who’s not there yet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers will have rookie Trey Lance starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo against the Cardinals. A rookie QB making his first career doesn’t bode well for Aiyuk’s prospects of a bounce back game, so keep him on the bench and sit him.