CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off a dud of a performance statistically, and he will look for a bounce-back performance for fantasy managers against the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb was targeted five times in last weekend’s victory over the Carolina Panthers and caught just two passes for 13 yards. Dak Prescott finished with four touchdown passes - all to different pass catchers - but none of them went to Lamb. The Cowboys have turned to their running game at a high rate with how effective the combination of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been. Dallas had just 22 pass attempts last weekend, and that should increase as they go up against the Giants defense that ranks No. 20 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the off game, Lamb can be used as a No. 2 wide receiver for fantasy purposes, so those who have him on the roster are likely going to have him in the starting lineup.