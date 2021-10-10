Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Week 5’s NFL slate features a divisional matchup between rivals. The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants in an NFC East battle of first and last place teams. As he rounds back into form after his return from injury, can Saquon Barkley lead the Giants to an upset on the road?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Fear not, the real Saquon Barkley is back and flourishing after a slow start in his return from injury. Barkley has found the endzone three times over the past two games and twice in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Saints, which included a game-winning six-yard touchdown run in overtime. While his rushing numbers haven’t been particularly great, Barkley’s uptick in passing-game usage has been important — he’s been targeted 13 times over the past two weeks and has turned that into 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Giants will need to stay creative with their backfield in Week 5 against suddenly solid Cowboys defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You were starting Barkley through his early-season struggles so you’re surely starting him after two sensational weeks. Expect for the fourth-year running back to keep trending upward the farther he’s removed from the ACL injury.