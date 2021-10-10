Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will travel to the Lone Star State for a divisional battle with the Cowboys as part of the NFL’s Week 5 slate. With the Dallas Cowboys’ defense shining, can Daniel Jones continue with his stellar start to the season?

Note — Both WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will remain sidelined due to hamstring injuries in Week 5 vs. the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is enjoying the best season of his NFL career, and he’s doing it without a lot of consistent help from his offensive weapons. Despite Saquon Barkley still knocking off rust from his ACL injury, Kenny Golladay slowly getting acclimated, and Sterling Shepard having battled injury, Jones has performed as a top 10 fantasy quarterback this season. He’s done it both through the air and on the ground while taking care of the football. Jones will need to have another mistake-free outing in New York’s Week 5 matchup against a Dallas secondary that has been taking the ball away from opposing offenses.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is certainly a roster-worthy quarterback and has been great so far this season. NFC East games are usually entertaining and competitive, so count on Jones to keep up the fantasy production against the Cowboys. Start him.