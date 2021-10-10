Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Week 5 of the NFL season features an NFC East matchup between rivals. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will hit the road to take on the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys. On the heels of his best game of the season, can Kenny Golladay help the Giants to back-to-back wins?

Note — Both WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Week 5 vs. the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

In Week 4, the big offseason signing finally met the expectations that were set for him. Kenny Golladay pulled in six catches for 116 yards in the Giants’ 27-21 overtime win against the Saints. The big 6’4 receiver will likely be relied upon once again in Week 5 as the status of Sterling Shepard remains up in the air. Golladay will have his hands full with a Dallas secondary that has picked off two passes in each game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While it’s justifiable to be pessimistic with Giants’ players not named Saquon Barkley, you should feel good about starting Kenny Golladay this week. He’s produced over the past two weeks and should be in for a good amount of looks, once again.