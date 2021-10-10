Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will look to stay sharp as they host the New York Giants as part of the NFL’s Week 5 Sunday slate. In their first win of the season, Daniel Jones had to rely on some little-used pass-catchers. Can Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph provide a veteran presence for Jones this week?

Note — Both WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Week 5 vs. the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

New York’s two tight ends combined for 51 of the 402 passing yards that Daniel Jones threw for in Week 4. Kyle Rudolph hasn’t produced much over the past few years of his career but more should be expected from the recent Pro Bowl tight end, Evan Engram. With so many injuries to the Giants’ wide receivers, the tight ends, Engram specifically, could see a few more targets this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed three touchdown catches to the tight end position through four weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to see either of these two tight ends being fantasy-relevant this week. However, Engram is going to get his usual targets, it’ll just be up to him to do something with them. If you’re in dire need of a tight end, Engram’s high-upside makes him a streaming option. Stay away from Kyle Rudolph, though.