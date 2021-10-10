Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin both reached the end zone in last weekend’s game as they look ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Schultz finished last weekend’s victory over the Carolina Panthers by leading the team with six receptions on eight targets. They went for 58 yards, and he caught a six-yard touchdown pass. Meanwhile, Jarwin caught one of three targets, but the one reception was an 18-yard score early in the second quarter. Dallas is running the ball more than nearly every team in the NFL and when the offense has talented wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, there isn’t much room for two tight ends to have fantasy value each week consistently.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Schultz is a fringe No. 1 right end from a fantasy perspective, while Jarwin is not worthy of consideration in many fantasy lineups.