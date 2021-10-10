Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson salvaged his fantasy performance with a touchdown in consecutive weeks. This is probably not sustainable for future success, but we’ll see if the Cowboys pass enough to support Wilson from a fantasy perspective as we look ahead to the Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Wilson was targeted just twice in the Cowboys’ victory over the Carolina Panthers last weekend but made the most of them with two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Amari Cooper sat out a portion of the first half, and Wilson still wasn’t able to see a significant number of balls thrown his way. Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are worthy of starting most weeks, but the Cowboys are running the ball a ton leaving not a whole lot of room for additional pass catchers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson could be worthy of a roster spot but with just nine receptions over the first four games of the season, he should not be starting in many fantasy leagues.