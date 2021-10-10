Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is coming off an efficient fantasy performance despite a limited number of pass attempts in this offense. They will go up against the New York Giants defense on Sunday afternoon in Week 5.

Update — Cooper entered Week 5 listed as questionable, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that the wideout is expected to play vs. the Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper caught all three of his targets that went his way for 69 yards and a touchdown in last weekend’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. He sat out a few possessions with a hamstring injury but returned to the game. Cooper sat out of practice on Wednesday but is on track to be available for Sunday’s game. He had a productive performance highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown, but the issue for Cowboys pass-catchers has been how much emphasis the offense has put on the running game. New York ranks No. 20 in passing yards per game, so Cooper could be in for another nice day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper is a No. 2 wide receiver in standard leagues. He has the talent to be a fringe No. 1 wideout, but the Cowboys are not throwing the ball enough for that to be the case.