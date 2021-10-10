Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to get plenty of work in an offense that runs the ball more than most teams in the NFL. He will get a nice matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

In last weekend’s victory over the Carolina Panthers, Pollard ran the ball 10 times for 67 yards but was not targeted in the passing game. He has seen double-digit carries in each of the last three games even though Ezekiel Elliott continues to receive a large workload to this point of the season. The Cowboys are running the ball on 47% of snaps through four weeks, which is the fifth highest percentage in the NFL. The Giants rank No. 25 in yards per rush attempt, so Dallas running backs could be in for another solid day with a large workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pollard is a mid-tier No. 4 running back from a fantasy perspective and could be used as a flex option in deeper leagues with Elliott receiving the majority of touches in this backfield.