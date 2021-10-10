DeVante Parker injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

The Miami Dolphins are impacted by injuries at the wide receiver position. DeVante Parker is questionable for the Dolphins game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but on the Thursday injury report, a hamstring issue was added. It’s never a good sign when a mid-week injury gets added to the list so be sure to keep an eye on this.

Fantasy football impact: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring)

Through four games, Parker is the overall WR38 in half-PPR leagues. He has 17 receptions on 32 targets for 242 yards and a touchdown. Parker has the most targets on the Dolphins so if he sits it would be wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki that should see an uptick in usage with another wide receiver Will Fuller already out for the game with a hand injury.

If Parker plays, he and Waddle have flex appeal. If Parker sits, start Waddle. Tight end Mike Gesicki, should be started either way.