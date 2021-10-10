Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Antonio Gibson is the leading rusher for the Washington Football Team. He is currently questionable heading into the team’s Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints. While he didn’t practice Wednesday, Gibson was able to log limited practices on both Thursday and Friday. Gibson has been playing through a stress fracture in his shin and is trying to play through it, per Matthew Paras.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shin)

Gibson leads the Washington Football Team in rushing attempts with 59 and has 253 rushing yards. He also has eight receptions on 11 targets for an additional 107 yards and has two total touchdowns on the season. He goes into Week 5 as the overall RB17 in half-PPR scoring formats. If he were to miss time, backup running back JD McKissic should see a slight uptick in rushing attempts, but I would expect third-string running back Jaret Patterson to lead the backfield in carries. McKissic is the team’s receiving back.

If Gibson is able to play, start him and FLEX McKissic in PPR leagues. If Gibson sits, Patterson is not worth a start and you can FLEX McKissic still.