Curtis Samuel injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel made his season debut for the team in Week 4. Unfortunately, he is back on the injury report with a groin injury. Samuel wasn’t able to participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did have a limited practice on Friday. He is questionable for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Curtis Samuel (groin)

Samuel’s fantasy relevance has been put on hold this year as he has only logged one game. He did reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera by signing with the Washington Football Team in free agency in 2021. We have seen the flexibility that Samuel provides an offense. In his one game of the season, Samuel caught all four of his targets for 19 yards. This 3.9 fantasy performance in half-PPR scoring doesn’t inspire a ton of short-term confidence.

Fellow wide receiver Dyami Brown is out for Sunday so if Samuel can play he should be second in line for targets behind starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Even if he plays, Samuel shouldn’t crack your fantasy lineup this week.