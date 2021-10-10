Chase Edmonds injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Chase Edmonds is the starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals. He is questionable for the Cards’ Week 5 divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Edmonds has been dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice fully on Wednesday and Thursday. He logged a limited practice on Friday which is somewhat promising for this weekend’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

Edmonds heads into Week 5 as the overall RB18 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is getting out carried by teammate James Conner on the ground by 10 rushing attempts, but Edmonds has added value in the receiving game. On the season, Edmonds has 43 carries for 255 yards, but he has caught 20 of 22 targets for an additional 140 yards through the air. He hasn’t found the endzone yet.

If Edmonds is active, he should be started and Conner could be used in your FLEX spot. If he sits, James Conner should be started.